The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has deprived the first deputy head of the NBU Kateryna Rozhkova of powers on banking supervision.

The corresponding decision was made by the NBU Board on October 20, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

These powers were transferred to the head of the NBU, Kyrylo Shevchenko.

By this decision, as it became known to the Agency, a new vertical was created in the NBU - Regulation of the financial sector, which will be headed by Rozhkova.

It includes the department of methodology for regulating the activities of banks and non-banking institutions, the department for protecting the rights of consumers of financial services and the department for managing the NBU's pension fund.

Departments of banking supervision, licensing inspections, financial monitoring, which were previously under the control of Rozhkova, were included in a new vertical - Prudential supervision and general issues, which will be led by Shevchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Council of the National Bank reprimanded Rozhkova and Deputy Head Dmytro Solohub for violating the regulatory acts of the National Bank.

Rozhkova explained that she received a reprimand from the NBU Council because she spoke with the media.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources