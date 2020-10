The Ministry of Defense intends to purchase the Neptune coastal defense missile system in 2020.

The Ministry of Defense announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, funds were initially not provided for purchase of the Neptune coastal defense missile system during allocation of financial resources to the ministry for 2020. However, according to Defense Minister Andrii Taran, funds will be reallocated for its purchase within the state defense order.

The Ministry of Defense also raised funds for the further development of the missile program.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense adopted the Neptune coastal defense missile system on August 23.

