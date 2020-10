Zelenskyy For Earliest Possible Introduction Of Tax On Withdrawn Capital And Zero Declaration

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy advocates the early introduction of a tax on withdrawn capital and a zero declaration.

Zelenskyy said this during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To create an ecosystem for external and internal investment. To release additional internal economic resources – it is about a tax on withdrawn capital and a zero declaration. It's time to put an end to this issue, and I am ready to do it," Zelenskyy said.

He added that he instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to take these and other important directions into account.

"Ukraine needs a clear vision of where and why our economy should move until 2030... I know that this work was carried out by the government. Therefore, together with the results of the state audit, we are waiting for a presentation of Ukraine's economic vectors until 2030," the President noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the election campaign, Zelenskyy supported the introduction of a tax on withdrawn capital and a tax amnesty.

Former Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk said that in order to replace income tax with a tax on withdrawn capital, the proposed model must be agreed with the International Monetary Fund.

