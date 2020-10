Return To Strict Quarantine Possible With Number Of Coronavirus Cases 11,000-15,000 Per Day - Stepanov

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov states that a return to strict quarantine is possible when the number of coronavirus cases reaches 11,000-15,000 per day.

He announced this during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the minister, 4 levels of complexity of the situation with the spread of coronavirus have been identified.

The first level is the number of cases of 5,000-7,000 per day.

Stepanov noted that this is the current situation and the health care system will withstand it.

Level 2 - the number of cases at the level of 8,000-10,000 per day, the occupancy of hospitals with patients with coronavirus infection is about 70%.

“We may be at this level in the coming weeks,” Stepanov stressed.

At this level, it is planned to start work on the deployment of temporary hospitals, as well as strengthening control over compliance with quarantine restrictions.

Level 3 - the number of cases at the level of 11,000-15,000 per day, the occupancy of hospitals with patients with coronavirus infection is at least 85%.

"Here, in addition to the measures of the second level, we will ensure the introduction of strict quarantine restrictions in the country with the application of a complete list of restrictions on the "red level" of epidemic danger," the minister said.

Also, at this level, temporary hospitals will already work for receiving patients.

Level 4 - the number of cases is about 20,000 per day.

"Then we will have to ensure the activation of the triage protocol according to the priorities of medical care," Stepanov commented.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 19, the number of detected cases of coronavirus infection COVID-19 in Ukraine increased by 5,469 to 309,107, the number of deaths from the disease - by 113 people to 5,786.

