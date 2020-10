Ternopil Limits Boarding Of Passengers In Public Transport Due To City's Classification As "Red Zone"

Ternopil has limited the boarding of passengers in public transport because the city is classified as a "red zone" of epidemic danger.

The press service of the Ternopil City Council announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The transport operates in the mode of special transportation," the ministry said.

At the same time, children continue to study in schools, but from October 21 to October 26 go on holidays.

Ternopil Mayor Serhii Nadal told Ukrainian News Agency that the city continues to function as before, but in compliance with quarantine regulations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from October 19, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Poltava, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi and Chernihiv have been included in the "red zone" of epidemic danger.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources