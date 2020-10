120 MPs From Servant Of The People Will Visit Donbas On October 21

120 Members of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction will visit Donbas on October 21.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during his speech in parliament on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I am very glad that tomorrow 120 MPs from the Servant of the People party will go to Donbas. Not to Turkey, not to the Maldives, as once, the MPs will go to the front line,” he said.

Earlier, the Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People Oleksandr Dubinskyi said that the party's members will stay in Donbas on October 21 and 22.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy arrived in the Verkhovna Rada to address on the internal and external situation of Ukraine.

