Zelenskyy Agrees With International Partners On Need For Judicial Reform In Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agrees with international partners on the need for judicial reform in Ukraine.

He announced this during his address in parliament on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I agree with international partners on the need for judicial reform. But no one needs reform just for the sake of the word reform. During the years of independence, each new government began to reform the judicial system. As a result, governments, parliaments, presidents in the country change, but the judicial system remains. "Objective, impartial, fair justice"- this sounds unfamiliar to citizens, like words of foreign origin," he said.

Zelenskyy is confident that Ukraine needs changes, not paraphrased thoughts from preliminary versions of judicial reform.

"It is them (decisions) I expect from the relevant legal commission, which was created in the Presidential Office. We need Ukraine, where there is no corruption, but there are fair courts. All our citizens want this. All our international partners will applaud this," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy arrived in the Verkhovna Rada to address on the internal and external situation in Ukraine.

