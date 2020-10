Zelenskyy Expects UAH 5 Billion To Come To 2021 State Budget From Legalization Of Gambling

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects UAH 5 billion to come to the 2021 state budget from the legalization of the gambling business.

He said this in an address from the President, speaking in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that thousands of rogue casinos have been closed across the country.

“Next year, with the first licenses, it should bring UAH 5 billion to the budget,” the President said.

Zelenskyy added that the National Bank's discount rate has been reduced from 17% in April 2019 to 6%, the lowest rate in the history of Ukraine.

He said that mortgage loans at 10% or less are already available.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 14, the Verkhovna Rada legalized gambling business.

On August 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on the legalization of the gambling business.

