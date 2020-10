President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assesses the fight against corruption in Ukraine as unsatisfactory.

He said this in an address from the President, speaking in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"My assessment is unsatisfactory. But it can be corrected," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that every meeting with law enforcement agencies begins with the question "where are the imprisonments?"

"People say: "Spring has come. Where are the imprisonments?" Believe it or not, but with this question I start every meeting with the heads of law enforcement agencies," Zelenskyy said.

He said that he was tired of this attitude of law enforcement agencies to the fight against corruption in Ukraine.

The head of state called on the Verkhovna Rada to focus on adopting an anti-corruption strategy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy invites Ukrainians in a poll announced for October 25 to answer one of five questions, namely, whether they support life imprisonment for corruption on an especially large scale.

