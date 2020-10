Khmelnytskyi, in connection with the inclusion in the "red zone" of epidemic danger from October 19, banned the work of cafes, restaurants and entertainment establishments after 8 p.m.

The press service of the Khmelnytskyi city council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The city also introduced a ban on the reception of visitors by business entities operating in the fields of culture (cinemas, theaters); visiting social or rehabilitation institutions and institutions that provide social or rehabilitation services (geriatric boarding houses, rehabilitation centers).

"We managed to defend the work of the city's economy for a week. However, if in the future there is an increase in the number of diseases and violations of quarantine norms, in a week this mitigation (according to quarantine restrictions) can be lifted. Now, trade, services, markets, public transport, kindergartens, out-of-school institutions operate with the observance of quarantine norms," the statement quotes the mayor of Khmelnytskyi Oleksandr Symchyshyn.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since October 19, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Poltava, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi and Chernihiv have been included in the "red zone", Sumy remained in it, and Kyiv in the "orange" zone.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers banned the work of restaurants and other catering establishments from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources