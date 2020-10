Chernihiv from Monday, October 19, banned the work of restaurants and other catering establishments after 9 p.m. in connection with the inclusion in the "red zone" of epidemic danger.

This is indicated in a statement on the website of the City Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To prohibit from October 19, work after 9 p.m. and until 7 a.m. of business entities for the provision of catering services, except for the delivery of orders and take-away orders," it was said.

Also, Chernihiv limited the work of cinemas and entertainment zones in shopping and entertainment centers.

Besides, it is prohibited to hold mass (cultural, sports, social, religious, advertising) events with the participation of more than 20 people.

At that, the city decided not to restrict the work of public transport, business and educational institutions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since October 19, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Poltava, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi and Chernihiv have been included in the "red zone", Sumy remained in it, and Kyiv in the "orange" zone.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers banned the work of restaurants and other catering establishments from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources