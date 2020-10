Weighted Average Price Of Electricity At Day-Ahead Market Down 13.6% To UAH 1,305 Per MWh On October 12-19

As of October 19, the weighted average price of electricity at the day-ahead market in the unified energy system of Ukraine decreased by 13.61% or UAH 205.63 per MWh to UAH 1,305.2 per MWh over October 12.

The Market Operator state-run enterprise has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In turn, the weighted average price of electricity at the day-ahead market within the Burshtyn Energy Island increased by 6.6% or UAH 113.65 per MWh to UAH 1,828.16 per MWh.

Compared to prices on the European energy exchange Nord Pool, the price in the UES of Ukraine (EUR 39.19 per MWh) exceeds the prices in Norway (EUR 21.33 per MWh) by 45.6%, in Sweden (EUR 30.02 per MWh) – by 23.4%.

At that, the price in Denmark (EUR 40.63 per MWh) exceeds the one in Ukraine by 3.5%, in France (EUR 44.63 per MWh) – by 12.2%, in Germany (EUR 44.64 per MWh) – by 12.2%, in Austria (44.81 per MWh) – by 12.5%.

Also at the Hungarian stock exchange HUPX for the same period, the weighted average cost of electricity decreased by 6.7% or EUR 3.42 per MWh to EUR 47.67 per MWh (UAH 1,587.49 per MWh according to the NBU rate as of October 19).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of October 12, the weighted average price of electricity at the day-ahead market in the unified energy system of Ukraine increased by 14.19% or UAH 187.77 per MWh to UAH 1,510.8 per MWh over October 5.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources