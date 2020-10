NACB Investigating Poroshenko's Request For U.S. Sanctions On Kolomoiskyi

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has opened criminal proceedings in connection with a conversation between former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and former United States national security advisor John Bolton, during which Poroshenko asked the United States to endorse his reelection campaign and impose sanctions on businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

This is stated in court documents, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The case was opened on August 3 at the request of Kolomoiskyi.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau opened the criminal proceedings under Section Part 1 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code (abuse of influence).

During the investigation, Kolomoiskyi asked the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to recognize him as a victim in the case, but the bureau refused.

Kolomoiskyi then filed a court complaint, but the court also rejected his request.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko asked the United States to endorse his reelection campaign and impose sanctions on Kolomoiskyi during a conversation with Bolton in August 2018.

Bolton, who was the United States’ national security advisor from 2018 to 2019, made this claim in his memoirs.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources