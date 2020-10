Kyiv Starts Heating Season And Already Connected Half Of Residential Buildings - Klitschko

Kyiv has started the heating season and has already connected half of the residential buildings.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On October 16, Kyiv started the heating season. Schools, hospitals, kindergartens and other social infrastructure have already been connected. Half of the capital's houses have already been connected," he said.

According to him, the biggest number of houses are connected to heating in Holosiivskyi district, Pecherskyi, Dniprovskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

Klitschko noted that it takes a week to fully start heating.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a rule, the heating season in Ukraine lasts from October 15 to April 15.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the overall readiness in the country for the 2020-2021 heating season exceeds 95%.

