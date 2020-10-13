Stanytsia Luhanska Checkpoint Stops Passing People Through Contact Line On October 15-31 Due To Spread Of Coronavirus

The Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint stops passing people through the contact line on October 15-31 due to the rapid spread of coronavirus infection in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region.

The press center of the JFO headquarters announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to prevent the spread of acute respiratory disease COVID-19, to preserve the life and health of citizens, by order of the commander of the Joint Forces, at the checkpoint of entry-exit Stanytsia Luhanska in the period from October 15 to October 31, 2020, the passage of persons through the contact line temporarily stops," the statement reads.

As an exception, in the presence of documented vital grounds of a social and humanitarian nature, the JFO Commander may make a separate decision regarding the admission of persons at the specified checkpoint.

"The inaction of the occupation administration of the Russian Federation led to the rapid spread of the coronavirus infection COVID-19 in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region. Given the lack of medical personnel and means of counteracting the disease, the occupiers are not able to stabilize the epidemic situation," the reason is explained in the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 5, the operation of the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint was resumed after restoration work due to a fire.

