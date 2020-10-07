Health Ministry To Include Bioven Medicine In Protocol For Treatment Of Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health intends to include a medicine based on human immunoglobulin Bioven in the protocol for treating coronavirus infection.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today clinical trials have already been completed, we have reports. The so-called immunoglobulins, the Bioven medicine, have shown themselves well. Our working group on the protocol will be assembled. They plan to include this medicine in the treatment protocol," the minister said.

According to him, it is planned to allocate budget funds for the purchase of the medicine.

In September, in an interview with ZN.ua, the president of the Biopharma pharmaceutical company, which is the manufacturer of Bioven, Kostiantyn Yefimenko announced the successful completion of the medicine trials.

According to him, 60 patients with a severe form of the disease took part in the study.

The patients were divided into two groups of 30 people each, one of which received treatment according to the recommendations of the World Health Organization, the second was given Bioven additionally.

"The research has already been completed. We are not recruiting new patients. We are waiting for the patients from both of our groups to recover completely," Yefimenko commented.

He noted that in the group of patients taking Bioven, the fever disappeared two days faster, and they were discharged from the hospital 7-10 days earlier than patients from the other group.

Yefimenko also said that the price of the drug will be about UAH 7,000 per bottle, for the treatment of one patient, on average, two or three bottles of the medicine are needed.

According to materials on the website of the Ministry of Health, studies on a small number of patients are carried out at the second stage of clinical trials, which helps to determine the effectiveness of treatment.

The third stage, which confirms the effectiveness of the medicine, its dosage and safety, should be carried out among a large group of patients - several hundred or even thousands.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the Ministry of Health made amendments to the coronavirus treatment protocol, correcting the appointment of tocilizumab.

