  17 Candidates Registered For Mayoral Election In Lviv
30 September 2020, Wednesday, 13:42
Politics 2020-09-30T13:43:56+03:00
Ukrainian news
The Lviv city territorial election commission has finished registration of candidates for the upcoming mayoral election in Lviv, having registered 17 candidates.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from commission’s secretary, Marta Stebletska.

Doctor Taras Klefa, is a candidate of the Servant of the People party.

He is non-affiliated member of the Lviv City Council.

The Holos party is represented by member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Yaroslav Ruschynin.

Oksana Yurynets, is running for the Lviv city mayor from the UDAR (Vitali Klitschko's Ukrainian Democratic Alliance for Reforms).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, local elections in Ukraine are scheduled for October 25.

