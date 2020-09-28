Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Down 14.7% To 2,671 On September 27, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 33.9% To 37

On September 27, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,671 over September 26 to 201,305, and the number of deaths rose by 37 over September 26 to 3,996; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 14.7%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 33.9%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 28, there were 201,305 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,996 lethal cases; besides, 88,453 people had recovered.

During the day, 2,671 new cases of the disease were recorded, 571 people recovered, 37 people died.

Therefore, on September 27, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (2,671 vs 571).

As at the morning of September 28, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 108,837, up 1.9% over September 27.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (22,143), Lviv region (19,916), and Kharkiv region (17,703).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 14,113 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 13,445; Ternopil region – 13,139 cases, Odesa region – 13,079, Rivne region – 12,145, Zakarpattia region – 9,654, Kyiv region – 8,854, Volyn region – 7,775, Vinnytsia region – 5,974, Zhytomyr region – 5,779, Khmelnytskyi region – 5,747, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 5,351 cases.

A total of 3,996 cases have been recorded in Chernihiv region, 3,813 cases – in Sumy region, 3,773 cases - in Zaporizhia region, 3,759 cases - in Cherkasy region, 3,046 cases – in Donetsk region, 3,011 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 1,972 cases – in Poltava region, 1,077 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 1,062 cases – in Kherson region, and 979 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 26, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,130 over September 25 to 198,634, and the number of deaths rose by 56 over September 25 to 3,959; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 3.1%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 26.3%.

On September 25, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,833 over September 24 to 195,504, and the number of deaths rose by 76 over September 24 to 3,903; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 7.5%, and the number of new lethal cases increased by 8.5%.

