27.95 28.35
32.5 33.12
  Court Replaces Ex-MP Chornovol's Nightly House Arrest With Personal Recognizance
25 September 2020, Friday
Politics 2020-09-25T18:19:19+03:00
Ukrainian news
Court Replaces Ex-MP Chornovol’s Nightly House Arrest With Personal Recognizance

Даша Зубкова
court, house arrest, Tetiana Chornovol, night house arrest

A court has canceled the nightly house arrest of former parliamentarian Tetiana Chornovol (People’s Front faction), who is suspected of setting fire to the Party of Regions’ office in 2014 and causing the death of one person, and freed her on her own recognizance.

Chornovol announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The preventive measure against me in the Maidan case was changed to personal recognizance yesterday,” Chornovol wrote.

She added that she was forbidden to communicate with Member of Parliament Anton Yatsenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Court of Appeal recently replaced Chornovol’s round-the-clock house arrest with nightly house arrest.

