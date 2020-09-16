subscribe to newsletter
  • Derkach filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
16 September 2020, Wednesday, 15:41 488
Николай Полищук
Андрей Деркач. Фото: Вікіпедія
Андрей Деркач. Фото: Вікіпедія

MP Andrii Derkach went to court with a statement of claim, demanding to recognize as unlawful the inaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. He stated this at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine dedicated to new facts revealing international corruption and external governance of Ukraine.

“Today I am filing a statement of claim with the court demanding to recognize as unlawful the inaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and demand to oblige the Ministry to issue an official statement (note) on the inadmissibility of interference by individual officers of the US Embassy in the internal affairs of Ukraine,” Derkach said.

According to MP, he revealed facts of external governance of Ukraine, violations of the state sovereignty of Ukraine by individual officials of the US Embassy, disclosure of the secret of the pre-trial investigation to the US Embassy and governance over the actions of an independent state law enforcement agency – NABU, systematic illegal interference in the activities of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office by officials of the US Embassy.

“All this is a violation of international laws and is accompanied by constant scandals,” Derkach said.

As previously reported, Andrii Derkach at his press conference unveiled a letter from Stephanie Holmes, the Head of Law Enforcement Section for the US Embassy, to Prosecutor General Iryna Venedyktova, in which Holmes provided a list of experts, who were to be included in the personnel commissions for the selection of Ukrainian prosecutors.

Derkach has also applied to law enforcement agencies earlier regarding the fact of embezzlement of international technical assistance funds and interference in the activities of a law enforcement officer. At the moment, there is a court decision, which obliges the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine to enter the information into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations and initiate proceedings.

