MP Andrii Derkach and the Head of the Group of Prosecutors of the General Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine for investigating the economic crimes of the Yanukovych regime in 2016-2019 Konstantyn Kulyk at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency published data on how control over the Prosecutor General's Office was exercised and how the money of Ukrainian and American taxpayers was misappropriated.

According to Kulyk, the so-called reform of optimization and recertification of officers was imposed on the Prosecutor General's Office, which was actively implemented under Ruslan Ryaboshapka. The executor of the recertification program was the International Development Law Organization (IDLO) in Ukraine.

“The key task was to test the PGO so that only the people they need would remain in the leadership. The savagery of the approach of our reformers, apparently, frightened even the IDLO itself, which successfully misappropriated funds in Afghanistan. Therefore, IDLO, being hired under the contract to conduct the reform, was not personally involved in the process. IDLO subcontracted the assignment to another company. For the money of international technical assistance provided to Ukraine, IDLO entered into an agreement with Psymetrics Ukraine LLC," Kulyk said.

According to Kulyk, the amount of funding for the project of reforming the prosecution authorities is $7.38 million. At the same time, the reform of the Prosecutor General's Office was carried out by a company that today sells bananas at a bazaar in the Kyiv region.

“As soon as the tests were completed, Prosecutor General Ryaboshapka destroyed all the documentation (I’ll tell you more about this a little later), and the company changed its owner to a person whose main line of business is non-store retailing. Trade in tents and at the bazaar,” Kulyk said.

According to him, there is every reason to consider Psymetrics Ukraine LLC, a company created for a single task, which in practice was used as a tool for withdrawing US technical assistance funds.

“Only the right people could pass the tests. Everyone who was not part of the cohort of loyal Western partners, as well as those who did not participate in the schemes, went to the test under the general principle. And of course, they failed the test, because it is designed in such a way that a person with healthy logic can't pass it. In this way, the General Prosecutor's Office was destroyed from outside,” Kulyk said.

Andrii Derkach stressed that everything Kulyk said had long ceased to seem like a conspiracy theory.

“I would like to draw your attention to the fact that a letter from Stephanie Holmes, the Head of Law Enforcement Section for the U.S. Embassy, to Prosecutor General Iryna Venedyktova, was leaked to the internet, in which Holmes provides a list of “independent experts”, who will be included in the personnel commissions for the selection of Ukrainian prosecutors, and also reminds of the instructions from the US Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien to unquestioningly follow the scenario of the so-called reform of the prosecutor's office of Ukraine designed overseas,” Derkach said.

According to MP, there are two conclusions from this case. First, external governance completely destroys the law enforcement system of Ukraine; second, some of the experienced and qualified experts who worked for Ukraine, and not for overseas patrons, were thrown out of the profession.

“In this regard, we transfer the documents in our possession to the law enforcement agencies, and we suggest the unlawfully dismissed prosecutors defend their right to serve the people of Ukraine in court, using the materials we have,” Derkach summed up.

