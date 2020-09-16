Derkach released schemes of theft using tariffs and proposed to reduce them by a third

Gas and electricity tariffs in Ukraine can be reduced by a third if corruption schemes are eliminated. This was announced today at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency by MP Andrii Derkach.

According to him, two schemes have been used since the presidency of Poroshenko. The first one is related to coal.

“Everyone remembers the coal supply schemes Rotterdam+, South African Coal or Coal from Pennsylvania. All these schemes are nothing more than an advertising campaign to raise the price of coal, and subsequently the basis for raising tariffs for Ukrainians. But the essence of the scheme is somewhat different. Coal was supplied from certain areas of Luhansk and Donetsk regions through Russian shell companies. Not from Rotterdam, and not from the USA. But rather from certain areas of Luhansk and Donetsk regions! The funds were transferred to offshore companies in Poland, Britain, the Baltic States and Cyprus,” Derkach said.

All schemes were built by Kononenko in favor of Poroshenko.

“According to cargo customs declarations, the consignor/exporter was a company from the Russian Federation. The consignee was a CHP plant in Ukraine. But the parties responsible for the financial settlement were the shell companies in Ukraine or non-residents. According to available data, the so-called margin averages about $18-25 per ton of coal, with the volume of supplies to the CHPs mentioned above amounting to 1 million 400 thousand tons per year. Thus, the shadow profitability from the above schemes amounted to about $30 million per year,” Derkach said.

In turn, MP stressed that the overestimation of the price of coal for the CHP made it possible to overestimate the consumer tariff for the population for the end products of the same CHP – heat and electricity.

“And this money is paid by ordinary Ukrainians. All these facts are laid out in the statement filed by Vitalii Mykhailiuk, who worked for Shkriblyak. He filed this statement back in May 2020 to the Prosecutor General Office, and as a result cases No. 42020000000000984 and No. 42020000000000985 under Part 2, Art. 209 and Part 5, Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine were registered", Derkach said.

The second scheme, as the MP noted, was related to gas theft, in which the Burisma Company took part.

He reminded that the deputy association "Tariffs Minus 25% STOP Corruption" continues to deal with these facts. On behalf of the association, he addressed the mayors of cities and the government.

“We are appealing to the mayors and deputies of Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Kyiv with a proposal to immediately return to communal ownership the heat and power plants, mired in corruption, which are rented for a pittance, and to review the tariffs, reducing them by 25% before the start of the heating season. The numbers in people's bills should be reduced! It is impermissible to rob the people of Ukraine either by the grey-haired hetmans or their overseas patrons," Derkach summed up.

On May 19, 2020, MP Andrii Derkach at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency released audio recordings on which voices which appear to be the former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and former Vice President of the United States Joseph Biden are discussing tariffs increase by 100% instead of 75%.

“Petro Oleksiyovych confesses to Biden that he raised tariffs for ordinary Ukrainians, attention, not by 75% as requested by the IMF, but by as much as 100%.” Already raised the tariffs by 100%, give me my yard, please." For the sake of a billion for himself, Poroshenko is ready to strip the Ukrainians naked and also make money on tariffs. By the way, tariffs really doubled,” Derkach said.

