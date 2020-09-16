subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Biden called Trump a dog – Derkach releases new tapes
16 September 2020, Wednesday, 14:30 459
Politics 2020-09-17T06:00:08+03:00
Ukrainian news
Biden called Trump a dog – Derkach releases new tapes

Biden called Trump a dog – Derkach releases new tapes

Николай Полищук
Андрей Деркач. Скриншот: пресс-конференция
Андрей Деркач. Скриншот: пресс-конференция

Former US Vice President Joe Biden, in a conversation with former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, called the newly elected US President Donald Trump "a dog chasing the car down the road." This was announced at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency by MP Andrii Derkach, who published new recordings of conversations between people who appear to be Biden and Poroshenko.

Commenting on Poroshenko's story about his conversation with Trump, Biden called the latter "a dog".

"There's an expression in English, you know, how dog always chases buses or cars down the road. You know, a bad dog will chase the car down the road. This is an expression in English. He caught the car. And he's the dog that caught the car and doesn't know what to do. He doesn't know what the car is made of or what's in it. So we have a real chance here of making him a hero," a voice which appears to be Biden said on the recording.

 

Derkach commented on this conversation.

“Indeed, to call the President of your country "a dog chasing the car" and for the other one to giggle – is a sign worthy of real statesmen and high culture of statehood. Cynical words of cynical people. He sold hope and robbed everything else. Biden assures Poroshenko that nobody is going anywhere. On the contrary, he assured that he influenced the transitional administration of President Trump,” Derkach said.

 

The MP noted that Biden, after leaving the post of Vice President of the United States, regularly called Poroshenko.

“It was important for Biden to make sure that nothing had changed in relations, and for Poroshenko, it was important to report on Ukraine's foreign policy and relations with the new US President Donald Trump,” Derkach said.

Больше новостей о:

Cabinet Cancels Salary Limit For Board Members Of PrivatBank, Oschadbank, And Ukreximbank
Ukraine Asks Belarus To Ensure That Hasidic Pilgrims Comply With 2-Week Quarantine
News
Ukraine Asks Belarus To Ensure That Hasidic Pilgrims Comply With 2-Week Quarantine 19:42
Cabinet Introduces Fixation In Driver's License Of Blood Group And Consent To Posthumous Organ Donation 19:39
Cabinet Cancels Rule Requiring Public Transport In Coronavirus "Orange" Zones To Operate At 50% Seating Capacity 19:35
Cabinet Bans School Attendance In Regions Classified As Coronavirus "Green," "Yellow," Or "Orange" Zones If 50% Of Classes In Self-Isolation 19:32
Cabinet Cancels Salary Limit For Board Members Of PrivatBank, Oschadbank, And Ukreximbank 19:30
more news
Derkach and Kulyk unveiled a scheme of external governance of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine 15:36
Derkach filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine 15:41
Biden called Trump a dog – Derkach releases new tapes 14:30
Derkach released schemes of theft using tariffs and proposed to reduce them by a third 15:22
Zlochevsky's man testified: Burisma paid Biden $3.4 million stolen from Ukrainians 14:15
more news
Next Meeting Of Advisers To Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Will Take Place Within 10 Days - Zelenskyy 18:02
NACB Requesting Venediktova Sign Indictment Of MP Yurchenko 13:17
Rada Recognizes Non-Democratic Nature Of Presidential Election In Belarus And Published Results Do Not Reflect Real Expression Of Will Of Belarusians 17:51
Venediktova Announces Investigation Of 3 Cases Involving Operation To Detain Wagner PMC Mercenaries 17:53
Rada Cancels Provision Of Police Clearance Certificate By Candidates In Local Elections 17:56
more news
Cabinet Cancels Rule Requiring Public Transport In Coronavirus "Orange" Zones To Operate At 50% Seating Capacity
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok