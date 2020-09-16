Biden called Trump a dog – Derkach releases new tapes

Former US Vice President Joe Biden, in a conversation with former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, called the newly elected US President Donald Trump "a dog chasing the car down the road." This was announced at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency by MP Andrii Derkach, who published new recordings of conversations between people who appear to be Biden and Poroshenko.

Commenting on Poroshenko's story about his conversation with Trump, Biden called the latter "a dog".

"There's an expression in English, you know, how dog always chases buses or cars down the road. You know, a bad dog will chase the car down the road. This is an expression in English. He caught the car. And he's the dog that caught the car and doesn't know what to do. He doesn't know what the car is made of or what's in it. So we have a real chance here of making him a hero," a voice which appears to be Biden said on the recording.

Derkach commented on this conversation.

“Indeed, to call the President of your country "a dog chasing the car" and for the other one to giggle – is a sign worthy of real statesmen and high culture of statehood. Cynical words of cynical people. He sold hope and robbed everything else. Biden assures Poroshenko that nobody is going anywhere. On the contrary, he assured that he influenced the transitional administration of President Trump,” Derkach said.

The MP noted that Biden, after leaving the post of Vice President of the United States, regularly called Poroshenko.

“It was important for Biden to make sure that nothing had changed in relations, and for Poroshenko, it was important to report on Ukraine's foreign policy and relations with the new US President Donald Trump,” Derkach said.

