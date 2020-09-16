Zlochevsky's man testified: Burisma paid Biden $3.4 million stolen from Ukrainians

Foreign citizens confirmed that Burisma paid $3.4 million to Biden as payment for consulting services. This was announced by Konstantyn Kulyk, the Head of the Group of Prosecutors of the General Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine for investigating the economic crimes of the Yanukovych regime in 2016-2019, at a joint press conference with MP Andrii Derkach.

He released a video with two witnesses – foreign citizens who were directly involved in laundering millions of dollars stolen by Zlochevsky from Ukrainians with the subsequent withdrawal of these millions to the accounts of the Biden's company.

“In the period from November 2014 to October 2015, the money stolen from the Ukrainians was transferred, which was held on account of BURISMA HOLDINGS LTD with the Latvian PrivatBank AS to the account of ROSEMONT SENECA BONAI LLC with the MORGAN STANLEY bank, mainly in payments of $83,333 for a total of $3.4 million for consulting services. This company, according to the statement given to us by witnesses, is closely related to Biden. This is a payment for political "cover" that Biden provided to Zlochevsky," Kulyk noted.

In addition to the video, the ex-prosecutor published a statement by one of the witnesses to the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, which sets out the mentioned facts.

"Information about the ownership of a particular amount of money by a particular businessman who ordered such a legalization service, including Mykola Zlochevsky, is on a laptop, which the witness handed over to law enforcement officers," Kulyk emphasized.

According to him, this is only a part of payments for a short period of time, confirmed by documents and these witnesses.

“I would like to note that all these facts are also confirmed by the reports of the Financial Intelligence Units of Latvia, Cyprus and Ukraine, which were at the disposal of the investigation and posted on NABU-Leaks website. It is strange that financial intelligence and enforcement agency of the U.S. Treasury Department – OFAC, is aware of these facts. Still, no decision was made to transfer this data for further investigation by the authorized agencies,” Kulyk summed up.

In turn, Andrii Derkach recalled the court case he won last week against Burisma.

“By the way, if Burisma wants to whiten Biden in court again, I want to remind that I have already won one court case regarding payments from Burisma to Biden last week. Besides, Burisma's lawyers, trying to whiten Biden, did not dispute the fact of payments. They were concerned only by the specified amounts of payments to Biden. This fact is also registered in the court's decision,” Derkach summed up.

On October 9, 2019, at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency, MP Andrii Derkach said, referring to investigation files under a number of criminal proceedings, that former US Vice President Joe Biden received $900,000 for lobbying activities from Burisma Group oil and gas company.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources