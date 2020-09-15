subscribe to newsletter
  • Next Meeting Of Advisers To Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Will Take Place Within 10 Days - Zelenskyy
15 September 2020, Tuesday, 18:02 18
Politics 2020-09-16T02:15:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Next Meeting Of Advisers To Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Will Take Place Within 10 Days - Zelenskyy

Даша Зубкова
President, Normandy Format, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Normandy Format meeting

The next meeting of foreign policy advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Format countries (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, France) is to take place within the next 10 days.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a joint briefing with President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The meeting lasted many hours. The meeting was not enough to discuss all the issues... There are many things that have been said and questions that have been raised. But they were not decided, but had to be decided or at least have general agreements in order for the meeting of the leaders to take place. Therefore, I cannot promise, but I know, I hope and believe that, it seems, within 10 days, there should be another meeting of advisers, after which there should already be a meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four,” he said.

According to Zelenskyy, all the leaders of the Normandy Format countries confirm their readiness for the meeting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 11, the advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Format countries held a meeting.

Zelenskyy And Head Of Border Service Deineko Discuss Situation On Border With Belarus Due To Massive Arrival Of Hasidic Pilgrims
