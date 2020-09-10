Boris Lozhkin called tolerance and tolerant dialogue an achievement of KJF 2020

“Over the past decade, we have witnessed a dangerous growth of political and social polarization in the world. People listen and hear each other less with every day. We’ve grown accustomed more to screams than to words in a normal voice. As history shows, the first victims of intolerance and hatred are always Jews,” said the President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine (JCU) Boris Lozhkin, when closing KJF 2020.

Lozhkin stated that he sincerely believes that the long-standing tradition of the Jewish debates is extremely important and necessary in the contemporary world, where beliefs and ideas are constantly criticized and challenged.

“According to the Jewish tradition, students must always challenge their teachers and learn both to agree and disagree in a respectful and constructive manner, in order to move together towards the truth,” he noted.

He also announced holding the third Kyiv Jewish Forum.

As a reminder, the Kyiv Jewish Forum 2020 has been organized by the JCU in partnership with the Jerusalem Post and was held online on September 8-9.

In his closing speech, Lozhkin reported that despite the fact that the Forum was held online, it gathered a bigger audience than the last year's offline Forum.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources