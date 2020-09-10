subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Boris Lozhkin called tolerance and tolerant dialogue an achievement of KJF 2020
10 September 2020, Thursday, 13:50 218
Politics 2020-09-10T16:30:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Boris Lozhkin called tolerance and tolerant dialogue an achievement of KJF 2020

Boris Lozhkin called tolerance and tolerant dialogue an achievement of KJF 2020

Николай Полищук

“Over the past decade, we have witnessed a dangerous growth of political and social polarization in the world. People listen and hear each other less with every day. We’ve grown accustomed more to screams than to words in a normal voice. As history shows, the first victims of intolerance and hatred are always Jews,” said the President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine (JCU) Boris Lozhkin, when closing KJF 2020.

Lozhkin stated that he sincerely believes that the long-standing tradition of the Jewish debates is extremely important and necessary in the contemporary world, where beliefs and ideas are constantly criticized and challenged.

“According to the Jewish tradition, students must always challenge their teachers and learn both to agree and disagree in a respectful and constructive manner, in order to move together towards the truth,” he noted.

He also announced holding the third Kyiv Jewish Forum.

As a reminder, the Kyiv Jewish Forum 2020 has been organized by the JCU in partnership with the Jerusalem Post and was held online on September 8-9.

In his closing speech, Lozhkin reported that despite the fact that the Forum was held online, it gathered a bigger audience than the last year's offline Forum.

Больше новостей о:

Kyiv Referred To "Orange” Zone Of Epidemic Danger - Nemchinov
Militants Fire On JFO Positions Near Shumy In Donetsk Region
News
Venediktova Appoints Yakubovskyi As Her Deputy 19:17
SBI Summons Bohdan For Questioning As Witness Following Interview With Journalist Hordon 19:13
Bohdan Suspects Yermak Of Working For Russian Intelligence 19:08
Militants Fire On JFO Positions Near Shumy In Donetsk Region 19:04
Kyiv Referred To "Orange” Zone Of Epidemic Danger - Nemchinov 19:01
more news
We are witnessing the revival of the Jewish life in Ukraine, – Boris Lozhkin at KJF 2020 21:08
Boris Lozhkin called tolerance and tolerant dialogue an achievement of KJF 2020 13:50
Cabinet Bans Foreigners From Traveling On Transit Through Ukraine 19:03
Cabinet Instructs SPF To Privatize UMCC, OPP, Electrotyazhmash, President-Hotel By 2021 Despite Rada Ban On Privatization Of Major Assets Until Quarantine End 18:17
MONITORING: Cyprus To Investigate Legality Of Granting Of Citizenship To Kolomoiskyi, Boholiubov, Hryhoryshyn, Haiduk, Zlochevskyi And Bakhmatiuk 18:10
more news
Cabinet Bans Foreigners From Traveling On Transit Through Ukraine 19:03
Court Again Arrests Poroshenko’s Paintings Collection, Kuznya Na Rybalskomu Plant Arrested As Well – SBI 12:08
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 5.8% To 2,551 On September 8, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 21.1% To 45 12:00
SBI Dismisses Several Cases Upon Poroshenko’s Alleged Crimes 12:11
SBI Not Planning To Interrogate Poroshenko 12:15
more news
SBI Summons Bohdan For Questioning As Witness Following Interview With Journalist Hordon
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok