Pakistan Army Chief stresses upon need to enhance combat readiness levels

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has stressed upon the need to enhance combat readiness levels in the wake of evolving strategic and regional milieu, The Dispatch News Desk (DND) informed.

While presiding over the Corps Commanders’ Conference held at Pakistan army’s general headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, the COAS reiterated that the 5th Generation Warfare and Hybrid application by anti-Pakistan elements against Pakistan’s vital interests must be safeguarded in synchronization with government policies.

The COAS lauded the formations’ operational readiness and sustained efforts during Internal Security (IS) employment in aid of civil power particularly the efforts during Muharram and flood relief duties.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated the high state of morale in the army and directed commanders to ensure the welfare of troops during prolonged/extensive operational and IS deployments.

The Corps Commanders’ Conference was briefed on the evolving regional environment and operational developments especially the situation along the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan’s positive role, and contributions in the Afghanistan peace process, the situation along the Western Border including fencing progress and Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

The COVID-19 pandemic, Locust control measures, and support to the national polio campaign also came under discussion.

The forum expressed satisfaction over positive developments/indicators in all domains and improved security situation across the Country.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources