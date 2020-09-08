subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • We are witnessing the revival of the Jewish life in Ukraine, – Boris Lozhkin at KJF 2020
08 September 2020, Tuesday, 21:08 198
Politics 2020-09-09T00:30:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
We are witnessing the revival of the Jewish life in Ukraine, – Boris Lozhkin at KJF 2020

We are witnessing the revival of the Jewish life in Ukraine, – Boris Lozhkin at KJF 2020

Николай Полищук

Ukraine is not an accidental place for organizing a global Jewish forum, declared the President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine Boris Lozhkin, opening the Kyiv Jewish Forum 2020.

“For centuries, our country has been one of the brightest and largest centers of the Jewish life in the world, and the Ukrainian Jews have settled all over the world,” Lozhkin said.

He reminded that the history of the Jewish people and the people of Ukraine are closely linked: “In 1900, 1 out of 4 Jews in the world lived on the territory of current Ukraine, making it the largest Jewish country in the world. When it gained independence in 1917, it was Ukraine that became the first country to issue coins and banknotes in three languages: Ukrainian, Russian and Yiddish.”

As Lozhkin noted, in subsequent years, the Jewish people of Ukraine had to go through a number of extraordinary dramatic events – thousands of pogroms, the Holodomor, the Holocaust, and, ultimately, experience the Soviet anti-Semitic policy.

“Most of the Jews in Ukraine died, but some managed to escape to Israel, Western Europe and America. Golda Meir, Serge Gainsbourg, Bob Dylan, Dustin Hoffman, Isaac Stern, Steven Spielberg, Sigmund Freud – their families come from Ukraine!” he reminded.

Despite the tragedies of the 20th century, the Jewish community in Ukraine is experiencing a revival, the President of the JCU is convinced. This has become possible largely thanks to the tremendous support provided to the Jews of Ukraine from all over the world, especially from Israel, the United States and Europe.

“The time has come to repay this debt to the world. The Jewish Confederation of Ukraine seeks to contribute to the development of the world Jewish community, and that is why we are organizing the Kyiv Jewish Forum,” Lozhkin noted.

As a reminder, the Kyiv Jewish Forum 2020, organized by the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine in partnership with the Jerusalem Post, is being held online. Among its participants are the President of the World Jewish Congress Ronald Lauder, the Alternate Prime Minister of Israel Benny Gantz, representatives of the US Department of State, the House of Lords of the United Kingdom and many other political, public and scientific figures.

Больше новостей о:

Freed Political Prisoner Balukh Beaten Last Night – Sentsov
NACB Investigating Attempt To Take Possession Of PrivatBank's Assets
News
We are witnessing the revival of the Jewish life in Ukraine, – Boris Lozhkin at KJF 2020 21:08
Traffic In Airspace Of Ukraine In August Down 56.3% To 16.7 Flights - UkSATSE 18:26
‘Coronavirus’ Patrols Operate In All Regions - National Police 18:23
NACB Investigating Attempt To Take Possession Of PrivatBank's Assets 18:21
Police File 43 Administrative Reports Against Ternopil Educators For Opening Schools And Kindergartens Despite City’s Classification As Coronavirus Red Zone 18:19
more news
3,000 Pilgrims Will Visit Uman Of Cherkasy Region To Celebrate Rosh Hashanah - Avakov 18:23
Ivano-Frankivsk To Open Schools And Kindergartens On September 14 Despite Referring City To ”Red” Zone 18:21
Court Receives Lawsuit On Cancelation Of Klitschko's Decision Requiring Performance Of National Anthem In Schools Every Morning 18:09
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 244 To 15,276 On September 6, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 242 – Klitschko 14:53
DPR Postpones Shelling Of Ukrainian Military Positions In Shumy District Of Donbas To September 9 18:16
more news
MP Leros Refuses To Testify To SBI 14:03
Political Advisers To Normandy Format Countries Leaders Will Meet On September 11 - Zelenskyy 14:05
Razumkov Denies Split Of Servant Of The People In Rada 14:45
Razumkov Considers Avakov Effective Minister And Does Not Know Any Alternative Candidates 14:48
3,000 Pilgrims Will Visit Uman Of Cherkasy Region To Celebrate Rosh Hashanah - Avakov 18:23
more news
Police File 43 Administrative Reports Against Ternopil Educators For Opening Schools And Kindergartens Despite City’s Classification As Coronavirus Red Zone
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok