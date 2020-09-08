subscribe to newsletter
  • Police File 43 Administrative Reports Against Ternopil Educators For Opening Schools And Kindergartens Despite City’s Classification As Coronavirus Red Zone
08 September 2020, Tuesday, 18:19 8
Politics 2020-09-08T19:15:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Police File 43 Administrative Reports Against Ternopil Educators For Opening Schools And Kindergartens Despite

Police File 43 Administrative Reports Against Ternopil Educators For Opening Schools And Kindergartens Despite City's Classification As Coronavirus Red Zone

Даша Зубкова
police, Ternopil, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, red zone

The police have filed 31 administrative reports against the heads of schools and 12 against the heads of preschool institutions in Ternopil for opening their schools and preschool institutions despite the fact that the city is classified as a coronavirus "red" zone.

The Ternopil regional police announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Everyone was warned yesterday that they would be held accountable and that their institutions would be closed if they did not listen. Thirty-one reports have been filed against the heads of schools and 12 against the heads of preschool institutions," the police said.

The administrative reports will be sent to court.

According to the police, the managements of the schools and kindergartens had been warned about the consequences of failing to comply with the Cabinet of Ministers’ decision to classify the city as a COVID-19 coronavirus "red" zone.

However, the Ternopil Regional Prosecutor's Office told Ukrainian News Agency that criminal proceedings had not been opened over the Ternopil city authorities’ refusal to comply with the Cabinet of Ministers’ decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police warned of the consequences of violating the quarantine restrictions in Ternopil on September 7 following the classification of the city as a Covid-19 pandemic "red" zone.

Police File 43 Administrative Reports Against Ternopil Educators For Opening Schools And Kindergartens Despite City’s Classification As Coronavirus Red Zone
