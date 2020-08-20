subscribe to newsletter
Court Arrests Accused In Ordering Attack On Handziuk Manher And Levin By October 18

Даша Зубкова
The Dniprovskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested without the right to pay bail the chairperson of the Kherson Regional Council Vladyslav Manher and Oleksii Levin, who are accused of ordering an attack on the acting manager of the Kherson mayor's office, anti-corruption activist Kateryna Handziuk by October 18.

This is evidenced by the broadcast of the trial, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, the court refused to change the preventive measures for the accused, and arrested Manher and Levin for another two months.

The court also denied the defense in requesting information on the progress of criminal proceedings from the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 28, the Office of the Prosecutor General filed a charge against Manher and Levin in ordering the attack on Handziuk.

4,000 Law Enforcers To Be Attracted To Ensure Security On Independence Day In Kyiv
