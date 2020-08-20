MP Dmytruk To Run For Odesa Mayor

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, Artem Dmytruk, decided to run for mayor of Odesa in local elections.

He announced this on the air of the Channel 7, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I'll be honest that I made a decision for myself that I will go, I will run (for mayor of Odesa)," he said.

According to Dmytruk, he made this decision because of the great support from voters in social polls on the Internet.

He noted that he has been speaking out against the current government in the person of the mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov, for a year.

There are often posts on Dmytruk's Facebook page criticizing Trukhanov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 23, the Ukrainian powerlifting champion Dmytruk (Servant of the People) won the election to the Verkhovna Rada in constituency No.133 in Odesa (Kyivskyi district).

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources