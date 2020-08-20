Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 42 To 4,727, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 83 On August 19

On August 19, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 42 over August 19 to 4,727, and the number of deaths rose by two to 83.

The Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of five people were hospitalized, the rest of the people are staying in self-isolation.

Since the start of the epidemic, of the overall number of coronavirus-infected people, 802 patients are staying at hospitals and 3,925 – in self-isolation.

A total of 3,925 people including 282 children have recovered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 18, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 65 over August 17 to 4,685, and the number of deaths rose by one to 81.

On August 19, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 2,134 over August 18 to 98,537, and the number of deaths rose by 40 over August 18 to 2,184; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 8.5% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 42.9%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 20, there were 98,537 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,184 lethal cases; besides, 50,441 people had recovered.

On August 19, a total of 2,134 new coronavirus cases were registered, 704 people recovered, and 40 people died.

Therefore, on August 19, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,134 vs 704).

The share of new cases as at August 19 made 2.2% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 18.

As at the morning of August 20, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 45,912, up 3.1% over August 19.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (12,631), the city of Kyiv (11,172), and Chernivtsi region (8,297).

Besides, Rivne region has registered a total of 8,091 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 7,290; Kharkiv region – 6,849 cases, Zakarpattia region – 6,662, Odesa region – 5,408, Volyn region – 4,929, Kyiv region – 4,727, Ternopil region – 4,116, Vinnytsia region – 3,405, Zhytomyr region – 2,597, Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,873, and Khmelnytskyi region – 1,768 cases.

