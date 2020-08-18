Ukraine Holding Talks With China On Mutual Visa Abolition

Ukraine is holding talks with China on mutual abolition of tourist visas.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to establish a visa-free regime for tourist trips by citizens of Ukraine and China on a mutual and permanent basis, work is being done with the Chinese side to consolidate the relevant visa simplifications at the legal and agreement levels. The government will inform the public about agreements reached in this context," the ministry said in response to an information request from Ukrainian News Agency.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree unilaterally abolishing tourist visas for citizens of China who enter Ukraine for periods not exceeding 30 days within a 180-day period on August 1.

"The decision will help reboot the Ukrainian tourism industry, intensify mutually beneficial bilateral economic cooperation, and create favorable conditions for attracting investments from China to Ukraine," the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine generated USD 1.7 million in revenue from visa fees in 2019 before it suspended visas for Chinese citizens.

Ukraine also abolished visas for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Saudi Arabia on August 1.

Citizens of these six countries paid visa fees totaling USD 1.2 million in 2019.

Ukraine expects the abolition of visas for citizens of these countries to be reciprocal liberalization of visas for Ukrainian citizens and help attract investments to the country.

Добавьте ukranews.com в избранные источники Google Новости