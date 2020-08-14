Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 158 To 10,160 On August 13 – Klitschko

On August 13, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 158 over August 12 to 10,160, and the number of deaths rose by one to 150.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has told a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the number included 81 women aged 18-85; five girls aged two and 16; 72 men aged 18-91; and three boys aged 1-12.

Besides, the number of the newly-infected people included four medical workers.

A total of 28 people were hospitalized and the rest of the coronavirus-infected people are staying in self-isolation under supervision of the doctors.

On August 13, a total of 38 people recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 3,316 residents of Kyiv have recovered.

On August 13, most cases of the disease were recorded in Darnytskyi district – 37, Obolonskyi district – 23, Solomiyanskyi district – 23, and Dniprovskyi district – 22.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 12, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 158 over August 11 to 10,002, and the number of deaths rose by two to 149.

On August 13, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,732 over August 12 to 87,872, and the number of deaths rose by 19 over August 12 to 2,011; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 8.8% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 13.6%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 14, there were 87,872 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,011 lethal cases; besides, 46,797 people had recovered.

On August 13, a total of 1,732 new coronavirus cases were registered, 581 people recovered, and 19 people died.

Therefore, on August 13, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,732 vs 581).

The share of new cases as at August 13 made 2% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 12.

As at the morning of August 14, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 39,064, up 3% over August 13.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (11,658), the city of Kyiv (10,160), and Rivne region (7,326).