9 Ukrainians Detained During Protests In Belarus But Soon Released - Foreign Ministry

During the protests in Belarus, 9 citizens of Ukraine were detained, but soon released.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The Embassy of Ukraine in Belarus received a message about the detention in the city of Vitebsk of 9 citizens of Ukraine in connection with an administrative offense. As a result of the measures taken by the embassy, ​​on the next day the mentioned citizens of Ukraine were released from custody,” the press service said in a response to the agency’s request.

At the moment, the embassy has no information about any other incidents with Ukrainian citizens in Belarus.

"The embassy continues to check and monitor the situation. In case of new data, it will inform additionally," the response reads.

The Ukrainian photojournalist, who was beaten during the protests in Belarus, was discharged from hospital.

“It is known that a Ukrainian photojournalist of the Associated Press was beaten, who was taken to one of the medical institutions with minor bodily injuries. After the assistance was provided, he was discharged on the same day," the press service said in response to the agency's request.

The victim did not turn to the Ukrainian embassy in Belarus for help.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9, the presidential election was held in Belarus, in which, according to the Central Election Commission, the voters turnout was 84%, and the current President Aleksandr Lukashenko, who has been heading the country since 1994, won with more than 80% of the votes.

Thousands of people in Belarus went to protest actions, and in the course of clashes with law enforcement officers, hundreds were detained, there are wounded and killed.