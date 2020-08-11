subscribe to newsletter
11 August 2020, Tuesday, 17:44
Holos To Nominate TV Presenter Prytula As Its Kyiv Mayoral Candidate

The Holos political party has decided to nominate television presenter Serhii Prytula as its candidate for the post of mayor of Kyiv.

Prytula announced this in a speech at the party's congress on Tuesday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I am running for the post of mayor of Kyiv,” he said.

According to Prytula, he is happily going to the polls because he is going with a team of professionals.

Member of Parliament Inna Sovsun has been appointed as the head of the Holos party’s election headquarters.

According to the Holos party’s head Kira Rudyk, the party has also nominated 15 candidates for mayoral elections in various cities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Servant of the People party has decided to nominate Member of Parliament Iryna Vereschuk as its candidate in the Kyiv mayoral election.

Freed Prisoner Kolchenko Sentenced To 40 Hours Of Community Service For Protesting At Belarusian Embassy In Kyiv – MP Heraschenko
