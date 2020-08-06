Court Of Appeal Removes Attachment Of Collection Of Poroshenko’s Paintings

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has removed the attachment of the collection of paintings of former president, Petro Poroshenko.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the attachment of 42 paintings and a lithography, which are corpus delicti in a criminal case, was applied to secure their preservation.

Poroshenko’s lawyer, Ihor Holovan, has submitted an appeal in which, in particular, he noted that there was no founded suspicion against former president, Petro Poroshenko, in a criminal case, and noted absence of data on intention of the property’s owner to sell or present the arrested paintings.

Judges decided to satisfy the appeal, as a search at the Ivana Honchara museum was conducted in view of presence of an urgent case, which was reflected in the respective search protocol dated May 26.

The said search was conducted following an official note by senior criminal investigator in the interior bodies, lieutenant colonel of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Anatolii Savin.

Later, the prosecutor addressed the court requesting attachment of the property and it was satisfied.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 29, the court arrested the collection of paintings of Poroshenko at the Ivana Honchara in Kyiv.