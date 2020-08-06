subscribe to newsletter
  Court Of Appeal Removes Attachment Of Collection Of Poroshenko's Paintings
06 August 2020, Thursday, 13:16
Politics 2020-08-06
Ukrainian news
Court Of Appeal Removes Attachment Of Collection Of Poroshenko's Paintings

Court Of Appeal Removes Attachment Of Collection Of Poroshenko’s Paintings

Даша Зубкова
court, Petro Poroshenko, arrest, collection, Kyiv Court of Appeal, paintings, former President

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has removed the attachment of the collection of paintings of former president, Petro Poroshenko.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the attachment of 42 paintings and a lithography, which are corpus delicti in a criminal case, was applied to secure their preservation.

Poroshenko’s lawyer, Ihor Holovan, has submitted an appeal in which, in particular, he noted that there was no founded suspicion against former president, Petro Poroshenko, in a criminal case, and noted absence of data on intention of the property’s owner to sell or present the arrested paintings.

Judges decided to satisfy the appeal, as a search at the Ivana Honchara museum was conducted in view of presence of an urgent case, which was reflected in the respective search protocol dated May 26.

The said search was conducted following an official note by senior criminal investigator in the interior bodies, lieutenant colonel of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Anatolii Savin.

Later, the prosecutor addressed the court requesting attachment of the property and it was satisfied.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 29, the court arrested the collection of paintings of Poroshenko at the Ivana Honchara in Kyiv.

court Petro Poroshenko arrest collection Kyiv Court of Appeal paintings former President

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 180 To 8,992, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 142 On August 5 – Klitschko
Court Of Appeal Removes Attachment Of Collection Of Poroshenko’s Paintings
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 3.7% To 1,318 On August 5, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 29.2% To 31
