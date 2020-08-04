Fitness Centers And Hostels Will Continue To Work Despite Inclusion Of Lviv In Orange Zone Of Epidemic Danger - Sadovyi

Fitness Centers And Hostels Will Continue To Work Despite Inclusion Of Lviv In Orange Zone Of Epidemic Danger

Fitness centers and hostels will continue to work, despite the inclusion of Lviv from August 3 in the orange zone of the epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19.

Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Fitness centers and hostels in Lviv will operate in compliance with all quarantine regulations," he wrote.

Sadovyi noted that monitoring groups will check compliance with the relevant rules.

According to him, there is no need to further adapt the city to the rules of the orange zone, since the city has been in this regime for the last six months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 31, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said that from August 3 in Lviv and its region an orange level of the epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 will be established.

On July 22, the Cabinet of Ministers divided the regions into green, yellow, orange and red zones, depending on the epidemic situation from August 1.