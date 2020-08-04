Number Of PCR-Tests Up 65.9% To 14,140, Number Of ELISA Up 4.8 times To 15,402 On August 3 – Health Ministry

On August 3, a total of 14,140 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 65.9% over August 2; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) increased 4.8 times over August 2 to 15,402.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the start of the year, a total of 1,081,146 polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted.

As of the morning of August 4, the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine received a total of 1,408 reports on suspicion of the Covid-19.

Since the start of the year, the number has made 127,719.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 2, a total of 8,523 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, down 31.3% over August 1; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) decreased by 26.4% over August 1 to 3,191.

On August 3, the number of registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 1,061 over August 2 to 74,219, and the number of deaths from the disease rose by 26 over August 2 to 1,764; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 7.2% and the number of new lethal cases doubled.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 4, there were 74,219 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,764 lethal cases; besides, 40,613 people had recovered.

On August 3, a total of 1,061 new cases were registered, 737 people recovered and 26 people died.

Therefore, on August 4, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,061 vs 737).

The share of new cases as at August 3 made 1.45% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 2.

As at the morning of August 4, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 31,842, up 0.9% over August 3.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (10,067), the city of Kyiv (8,662), and Rivne region (6,355).