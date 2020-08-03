SSU Seizes 60 Kg Of Smuggled Cocaine In Odesa

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) seized 60 kg of smuggled cocaine in Odesa.

The SSU press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The cocaine batch was sent from Latin America.

The cost of the seized drugs is UAH 200 million at shady rates.

The illegal cargo arrived to the Pivdennyi sea port in a container with bananas.

During an in-depth customs examination of the cargo, law enforcement officers found 47 briquettes with about 60 kilograms of cocaine in the ventilation system.

Investigators of the security agencies have launched criminal proceedings under Article 305 (smuggling of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogs or precursors or counterfeit drugs) of the Criminal Code.

Investigative actions are ongoing to establish and prosecute all persons involved in drug trafficking.

The operation was carried out jointly with the State Border and Customs Services under the procedural guidance of the Odesa region prosecutor's office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the SSU seized a smuggled 53 kg of cocaine worth UAH 200 million in Odesa region.