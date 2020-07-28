subscribe to newsletter
  Ukraine Introduces Visa-Free Regime For China Until 2022
28 July 2020
Ukraine Introduces Visa-Free Regime For China Until 2022

Ukraine Introduces Visa-Free Regime For China Until 2022

Ukraine has introduced a visa-free travel regime for Chinese citizens until 2022.

This is stated in the decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy No.295 of July 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Introduce for the period from August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021 a visa-free regime of entry to Ukraine and transit through the territory of Ukraine for citizens of the People's Republic of China who enter Ukraine with a tourist purpose, if the period of their stay in Ukraine does not exceed 30 days within 180 days," the statement reads.

The decree was signed with the aim of developing friendly relations between Ukraine and China, enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 21, by decree of Zelenskyy, Ukraine introduced a visa-free regime of entry for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

For citizens of these six countries, a visa-free regime has been introduced from August 1, if their stay in Ukraine does not exceed 90 days within 180 days.

Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania Create Lublin Triangle Cooperation Platform
