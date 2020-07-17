subscribe to newsletter
17 July 2020, Friday
Rada Creates 136 Enlarged Districts

The Verkhovna Rada created 136 enlarged districts instead of the current 490.

238 MPs voted for the adoption of the corresponding draft resolution No.3650, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, it is planned to create 10 districts - Bakhchisaraiskyi, Bilohorskyi, Dzhankoiskyi, Yevpatoriiskyi, Kerchenskyi, Kurmanskyi, Perekopskyi, Simferopolskyi, Feodosiiskyi and Yaltinskyi.

6 districts are being created in Vinnytsia region: Vinnytskyi, Haisynskyi, Zhmerynskyi, Mohyliov-Podilskyi, Tulchynskyi, Khmelnytskyi.

In Volyn region, it is planned to create 4 districts - Volodymyr-Volynskyi, Kamin-Kashyrskyi, Kovelskyi and Lutskyi.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, it is planned to create 7 districts - Dniprovsky, Kamianskyi, Kryvorizkyi, Nikopolskyi, Novomoskovskyi, Pavlohradskyi, Synelnykivskyi.

In Donetsk region, 8 districts are being created: Bakhmutskyi, Volnovakhskyi, Horlivskyi, Donetskyi, Kalmiukhskyi, Kramatorskyi, Mariupolskyi, Pokrovskyi.

In Zhytomyr region, it is planned to create 4 districts - Berdichevskyi, Zhytomyrskyi, Korostenskyi and Novohrad-Volynskyi.

In Zakarpattia region, 6 districts are being created: Berehovskyi, Mukachivskyi, Rakhivskyi, Tiachivskyi, Uzhhorodskyi and Khustskyi.

In Zaporizhia region, it is planned to create 5 districts - Berdianskyi, Vasylivskyi, Zaporizkyi, Melitopolskyi and Polohovskyi.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region 6 districts are being created: Verkhovynskyi, Ivano-Frankivskyi, Kaluzhskyi, Kolomyiskyi, Kosovskyi and Nadvornianskyi.

In Kyiv region, it was proposed to create 7 districts: Bilotserkivskyi, Boryspilskyi, Brovarskyi, Buchanskyi, Vyshhorodskyi, Obukhivskyi and Fastivskyi.

In Kirovohrad region, 4 districts are being created: Holovanivskyi, Kropyvnytskyi, Novoukrainskyi and Oleksandriiskyi.

In Luhansk region, it is proposed to create 8 districts - Alchevskyi, Dovzhanskyi, Luhanskyi, Rovenkivskyi, Svativskyi, Severodonetskyi, Starobilskyi, Schastynskyi.

In Lviv region, 7 districts are being created: Drohobytskyi, Zolochevskyi, Lvivskyi, Sambirskyi, Stryiskyi, Chervonohradskyi, Yavorivskyi.

In Mykolaiv region, 4 districts are being created: Bashtanskyi, Voznesenskyi, Mykolaivskyi and Pervomaiskyi.

In Odesa region, it is proposed to create 7 districts: Berezovskyi, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Bolhradskyi, Izmailskyi, Odeskyi, Podilskyi and Rozdilnianskyi.

In Poltava region, 4 districts are being created: Kremenchutskyi, Lubenskyi, Myrhorodskyi and Poltavskyi.

In Rivne region, 4 districts are being created: Varashskyi, Dubenskyi, Rivnenskyi, Sarnenskyi.

In Sumy region, it is planned to create 5 districts: Konotopskyi, Okhtyrskyi, Romenskyi, Sumskyi and Shostkinskyi.

In Ternopil region, 3 districts are being created: Kremenetskyi, Ternopilskyi, Chortkivskyi.

In Kharkiv region, 7 districts are being created: Bohodukhivskyi, Iziumskyi, Krasnohradskyi, Kupianskyi, Lozovskyi, Kharkivskyi and Chuhuivskyi.

In Kherson region, it is planned to create 5 districts: Beryslavskyi, Henicheskyi, Kakhovskyi, Skadovskyi and Khersonskyi.

In Khmelnytskyi region, 3 districts are being created: Kamianets-Podilskyi, Khmelnytskyi and Shepetivskyi.

In Cherkasy region, it is planned to create 4 districts: Zvenyhorodskyi, Zolotonoshskyi, Umanskyi and Cherkaskyi.

In Chernivtsi region, 3 districts are being created: Vyzhnytskyi, Dnistrovskyi and Chernivetskyi.

In Chernihiv region, 5 districts are being created: Koriukivskyi, Nizhynskyi, Novhorod-Siverskyi, Prylutskyi and Chernihivskyi.

The decree establishes that elections of members of district councils in the liquidated districts are not held, and the powers of members of district councils in them cease on the day the members of district councils, elected in the first elections to district councils in newly formed districts, come into office.

At the same time, the Central Election Commission was instructed to ensure the formation of electoral districts and the conduct of local elections, taking into account the created districts.

It is also noted that the provisions on the creation and liquidation of districts in Crimea come into force from the moment the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea is returned to the general jurisdiction of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 12, the Cabinet of Ministers proposed the Verkhovna Rada to create 129 enlarged districts instead of 490 current ones, including 10 in Crimea and 7 in the occupied territories of Donbas.

On July 10, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning recommended the parliament to create 133 enlarged districts instead of the current 490.

Later, the relevant committee revised the corresponding draft resolution, proposing the parliament to create 136 enlarged districts instead of the current 490.

Rada Creates 136 Enlarged Districts
Passengers Will Be Able To Pay For Travel In Overland Public Transport By Bank Cards By October - Klitschko
