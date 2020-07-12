Council Of Europe Consultant Furnemont Considers Procedure Of Appointment Of National Broadcasting Council Members In Bill On Media Politisized

Council of Europe consultant Jean-Francois Furnemont believes that the procedure for appointing members of the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council, to which is proposed to transfer powers to regulate all media, is too politicized.

He said this during an online discussion on the bill On Media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Furnemont emphasized that the independence of the National Council should be carefully protected by this law.

“In the conditions of appointment, of course, there is some protection (independence of the National Council - ed.) and a detailed procedure, which we welcome, but the appointment is still very political. Eight members of the National Council are appointed by two different political bodies. And I recommend approving any measures to involve NGOs (non-governmental organizations - Ed.), academic circles in the process of appointing eight members of the National Council," the expert said.

He added that it is also necessary to take measures to limit political influence on candidates for council members, which is not yet in the current version of the bill.

Furnemont also advocates for the maximum financial independence of the National Council and the strengthening of the non-budgetary sphere of its financing, such as, for example, license fees.

Speaking about the terminology of the law, the expert emphasized that the definition of "state control" should be avoided in the law, speaking about the powers of the National Council to regulate the media sphere.

"The regulator should maintain freedom of expression, but definitely not introduce state control in the field of media," Furnemont said