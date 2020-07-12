subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Council Of Europe Consultant Furnemont Considers Procedure Of Appointment Of National Broadcasting Council Members In Bill On Media Politisized
12 July 2020, Sunday, 12:18 8
Politics 2020-07-12T14:00:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Council Of Europe Consultant Furnemont Considers Procedure Of Appointment Of National Broadcasting Council Mem

Council Of Europe Consultant Furnemont Considers Procedure Of Appointment Of National Broadcasting Council Members In Bill On Media Politisized

Даша Зубкова
Verkhovna Rada, Council of Europe, media, bill, freedom of speech, freedom of media, bill on media, Jean Francois Furnemont, Furnemont

Council of Europe consultant Jean-Francois Furnemont believes that the procedure for appointing members of the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council, to which is proposed to transfer powers to regulate all media, is too politicized.

He said this during an online discussion on the bill On Media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Furnemont emphasized that the independence of the National Council should be carefully protected by this law.

“In the conditions of appointment, of course, there is some protection (independence of the National Council - ed.) and a detailed procedure, which we welcome, but the appointment is still very political. Eight members of the National Council are appointed by two different political bodies. And I recommend approving any measures to involve NGOs (non-governmental organizations - Ed.), academic circles in the process of appointing eight members of the National Council," the expert said.

He added that it is also necessary to take measures to limit political influence on candidates for council members, which is not yet in the current version of the bill.

Furnemont also advocates for the maximum financial independence of the National Council and the strengthening of the non-budgetary sphere of its financing, such as, for example, license fees.

Speaking about the terminology of the law, the expert emphasized that the definition of "state control" should be avoided in the law, speaking about the powers of the National Council to regulate the media sphere.

"The regulator should maintain freedom of expression, but definitely not introduce state control in the field of media," Furnemont said

Больше новостей о: Verkhovna Rada Council of Europe media bill freedom of speech freedom of media bill on media Jean Francois Furnemont Furnemont

Council Of Europe Consultant Furnemont Recommends ...
Council Of Europe Consultant Rosgoni Recommends Uk...
OSCE Media Freedom Representative Desir To Visit U...
OSCE Media Freedom Representative Desir Discusses ...
Next Prisoner Exchange Will Take Place Soon – Yermak
Georgia Conveys Concern To Ukraine Over Saakashvili’s Statements Via Ambassador And Foreign Minister
News
Council Of Europe Consultant Furnemont Considers Procedure Of Appointment Of National Broadcasting Council Members In Bill On Media Politisized 12:18
Council Of Europe Consultant Rosgoni Recommends Ukraine Postpone Implementation Of Regulation of Online Media 18:56
Council Of Europe Consultant Furnemont Recommends Non-Transfer Of Online Media Regulation To National Broadcasting Council 10:15
87 Out Of 100 Transactions With Payment Cards Carried Out By Bank Transfer In May - NBU 20:47
Next Prisoner Exchange Will Take Place Soon – Yermak 20:44
more news
UIA To Launch New Flight To Naples In August 14:50
7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 14:46
Georgia Conveys Concern To Ukraine Over Saakashvili’s Statements Via Ambassador And Foreign Minister 20:36
Council Of Europe Consultant Rosgoni Recommends Ukraine Postpone Implementation Of Regulation of Online Media 18:56
Council Of Europe Consultant Furnemont Recommends Non-Transfer Of Online Media Regulation To National Broadcasting Council 10:15
more news
Next Prisoner Exchange Will Take Place Soon – Yermak 20:44
Shmyhal Suggests Rada Appoint Ex-Chairperson Of State Space Agency Uruskyi As Vice Prime Minister For Industrial Sector 14:54
Georgia Conveys Concern To Ukraine Over Saakashvili’s Statements Via Ambassador And Foreign Minister 20:36
Ukrzaliznytsia Decides To Resume Running Of Another 9 Suburban Trains 20:38
NBU Council Takes Note Of Proposal Of Board To Basics Of Monetary Policy For 2021 20:42
more news
Ukrzaliznytsia Decides To Resume Running Of Another 9 Suburban Trains
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok