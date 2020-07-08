subscribe to newsletter
Cabinet Appoints Ukrainian-Language Teacher Kremin As Language Ombudsman

Cabinet Appoints Ukrainian-Language Teacher Kremin As Language Ombudsman

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Ukrainian-language teacher Taras Kremin as the authorized representative on protection of the state language.

The Cabinet of Ministers’ representative in the parliament Vasyl Mokan announced this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Born in 1978, Kremin is a teacher of Ukrainian language, Ukrainian literature, English language, and foreign literature.

In addition, he is a doctor of philological sciences and an associate professor.

Kremin is currently a professor at several universities in Mykolaiv.

He became a member of the Nikolayev regional council in 2010.

He was elected chairman of the Mykolaiv regional council in 2014.

He headed a subcommittee of the Parliamentary Committee on Science and Education from 2014 to 2019.

Kremin is also a co-author of the law "On the State Language."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers created the secretariat of the authorized representative on protection of the state language and approved the maximum number of the secretariat’s employees at 50 on June 25.

The Cabinet of Ministers considered three candidates for the post of authorized representative on protection of the state language. They are philologist and communication specialist Svitlana Bronikova, Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences Sviatoslav Litynskyi, and Kremin.

Cabinet Appoints Ukrainian-Language Teacher Kremin As Language Ombudsman
