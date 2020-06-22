The initial amount of the bribe for closing the case against Burisma and the Biden family was $50 million, – Kulyk

The initial amount of the bribe for closing the case against Burisma and the Biden family was $50 million, – K

The initial amount of the bribe for closing the case against Burisma was $50 million, not $6 million. This was stated by Konstantin Kulyk, the Head of the Group of Prosecutors of the General Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine (GPO) for investigating economic crimes of the Yanukovych regime in 2016-2019, at a joint press conference with the Interfax Ukraine News Agency held with MP Andrii Derkach.

Kulyk recalled that recently, the representatives of Burisma were caught on transferring a bribe of $6 million to the agent of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) to close the Burisma case.

“The initial amount of the bribe was not $6 million. The amount of the bribe was $50 million,” the former prosecutor said, showing supporting documents.

He noted that, while attempting to give a bribe to close the Burisma and Biden case, Andriy Kicha – Burisma's lawyer was among others caught in the act of committing a crime.

“The representatives of Burisma have already delegated Andriy Kicha in 2019 to negotiate with prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine. In my hands, I have a report filed by the prosecutor from my group who was investigating the Burisma case. As follows from the report, Burisma and the Deputy Prosecutor General Yenin tried to influence the closure of the case,” Kulyk emphasized.

Derkach noted that Yenin was made by Poroshenko the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in Zelensky's new Ministry of Foreign Affairs to control the sensitive matters for Poroshenko, Biden and their American contact George Kent.

“To this day, Yenin continues to contact George Kent, reporting weekly over the phone about the situation,” the MP said.

According to Kulyk, in August 2019, he received information that Zlochevsky put forward $50 million to close criminal cases related to the operations of Burisma. The main requirements were to close the cases related to the operations of Burisma.

“I prepared the corresponding report and reported to the Prosecutor General about the need to document the attempt to give this bribe. Here is this report,” Kulik noted, showing the copy of the document.

The key question, according to the former prosecutor, was how such a large amount of money could be transferred.

“Can you imagine the volume of banknotes amounting to $50 million? It is clear that such a bribe was impossible in cash. Therefore, we turned to the Security Service of Ukraine with a request to help in the establishment of an undercover company, which should have received the money. But then the leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine changed: Lutsenko was replaced by Riaboshapka. After that, the process of registering $50 million bribe stopped, and Riaboshapka claimed that the Burisma case does not exist,” Kulik said.

According to the Head of the Group of Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine for investigating economic crimes of the Yanukovych regime in 2016-2019, there are very strange circumstances in this case.

“One of the episodes of official suspicion of Zlochevsky in the case No. 1590, which supposedly was to be closed for $6 million, includes the facts of Zlochevsky's complicity in money laundering using the Burisma company, as well as Devon Archer's Rosemont Seneca Bohai, who is one of the associates of the Biden family. Burisma representatives put forward $50 million to close not only Zlochevsky's case but also the case against a company close to the former US Vice President Joe Biden. When the representatives of Burisma were caught on a bribe of $6 million, the Rosemont Seneca Bohai, and accordingly the payments to Biden, were no longer mentioned in the case. Sytnyk personally confirmed this at his recent press conference,” Kulyk concluded.

In turn, MP Andrii Derkach stressed that Bidens were mentioned in the suspicion, but “disappeared along the way with $44 million,” which were the main part of the bribe.

“Everyone made good money. Even stranger is the fact that the absence of Biden’s name in the case, in which he definitely was involved, is confirmed by the Director of NABU Sytnyk, proposing not to interfere in international political processes. The cynicism of this proposal goes through the roof. It was Sytnyk who intervened in the US presidential election in 2016, using fakes about the so-called Black Book in the case of Trump's campaign manager – Paul Manafort, and then advocated for Hillary,” Derkach summed up.

On June 12, a former official, with the assistance of an official from the State Fiscal Service in Kyiv and other persons, attempted to transfer $6 million of illegal benefit to the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Nazar Kholodnytskyi and the leadership of NABU. According to the media reports, Mykola Iliashenko, the First Deputy Chief of the Tax Service of Kyiv, and Andriy Kicha, Chief Legal Officer at Burisma, were caught on a $6 million bribe.