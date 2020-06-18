Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 9 Regions – Health Ministry

As at the morning of June 18, the city of Kyiv and 9 regions of Ukraine did not meet the criteria for further quarantine relaxation and could not enter the next phase of relaxation of the restrictions; compared with June 17, Chernihiv region was recognized as one that meet the criteria.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The incidence rate indicator was not met by the city of Kyiv (13.92 per hundred thousand people at the boundary indicator of 12 per hundred thousand people), Vinnytsia region (21.18), Volyn region (33.36), Zhytomyr region (13.42), Zakarpattia region (32.78), Ivano-Frankivsk region (17.84), Lviv region (39.19), Rivne region (34.44), Ternopil region (18.59), Chernivtsi region (37.95).

At the same time, all the regions meet the indicator of the number of tests per hundred thousand people (set at the level of at least 12).

Chernivtsi region, where this indicator was 52.37% (shall not exceed 50%), does not correspond to the occupancy rate of beds in hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people.

The highest occupancy rate was registered at the hospitals of Zakarpattia region (49.70%), Vinnytsia region (40.94%), and Volyn region (40.41%).

The occupancy level in Kyiv makes 38.65%, and the indicator of the number of tests per hundred thousand people was 98.86.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at the morning of June 17, the city of Kyiv and 10 regions of Ukraine did not meet the criteria for further quarantine relaxation and could not enter the next phase of relaxation of the restrictions.

The Cabinet of Ministers extended adaptive quarantine until July 31.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal states that strengthening of quarantine throughout the country is possible with the rapidly increasing incidence of coronavirus in 10 or more regions.

On June 17, the number of newly-registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 829 over June 16 to 34,063, and the number of deaths rose by 23 over June 16 to 966; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 9.4%, and the number of lethal cases decreased by 25.8%.

As at the morning of June 18, Ukraine registered a total of 34,063 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases including 966 lethal ones.

Besides, 15,477 patients recovered.

On June 17, 829 new cases were registered, 504 people recovered, and 23 people died.

Therefore, on June 17, the indicator of new cases exceeded the number of those, who recovered (829 vs 504).

The share of new coronavirus cases on June 17 made 2.5% of the overall number of the sick registered as at June 16.

The number of active sick people (less those, who recovered and died) as at June 18 made 17,650, up 1.7% over June 17.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (4,135), in the city of Kyiv (4,084), and Lviv region (3,398).