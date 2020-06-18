subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 9 Regions – Health Ministry
18 June 2020, Thursday, 18:41 39
Politics 2020-06-19T03:30:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 9 Regions – Health Ministry

Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 9 Regions – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Kyiv, regions, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, quarantine relaxation, criteria

As at the morning of June 18, the city of Kyiv and 9 regions of Ukraine did not meet the criteria for further quarantine relaxation and could not enter the next phase of relaxation of the restrictions; compared with June 17, Chernihiv region was recognized as one that meet the criteria.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The incidence rate indicator was not met by the city of Kyiv (13.92 per hundred thousand people at the boundary indicator of 12 per hundred thousand people), Vinnytsia region (21.18), Volyn region (33.36), Zhytomyr region (13.42), Zakarpattia region (32.78), Ivano-Frankivsk region (17.84), Lviv region (39.19), Rivne region (34.44), Ternopil region (18.59), Chernivtsi region (37.95).

At the same time, all the regions meet the indicator of the number of tests per hundred thousand people (set at the level of at least 12).

Chernivtsi region, where this indicator was 52.37% (shall not exceed 50%), does not correspond to the occupancy rate of beds in hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people.

The highest occupancy rate was registered at the hospitals of Zakarpattia region (49.70%), Vinnytsia region (40.94%), and Volyn region (40.41%).

The occupancy level in Kyiv makes 38.65%, and the indicator of the number of tests per hundred thousand people was 98.86.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at the morning of June 17, the city of Kyiv and 10 regions of Ukraine did not meet the criteria for further quarantine relaxation and could not enter the next phase of relaxation of the restrictions.

The Cabinet of Ministers extended adaptive quarantine until July 31.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal states that strengthening of quarantine throughout the country is possible with the rapidly increasing incidence of coronavirus in 10 or more regions.

On June 17, the number of newly-registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 829 over June 16 to 34,063, and the number of deaths rose by 23 over June 16 to 966; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 9.4%, and the number of lethal cases decreased by 25.8%.

As at the morning of June 18, Ukraine registered a total of 34,063 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases including 966 lethal ones.

Besides, 15,477 patients recovered.

On June 17, 829 new cases were registered, 504 people recovered, and 23 people died.

Therefore, on June 17, the indicator of new cases exceeded the number of those, who recovered (829 vs 504).

The share of new coronavirus cases on June 17 made 2.5% of the overall number of the sick registered as at June 16.

The number of active sick people (less those, who recovered and died) as at June 18 made 17,650, up 1.7% over June 17.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (4,135), in the city of Kyiv (4,084), and Lviv region (3,398).

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Kyiv regions Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 quarantine relaxation criteria

Police Draw Up 16 Administrative Protocols Against...
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv Cit...
Ukraine To Procure 16 Patrol Motorboats And Techni...
Rada Makes EIT For School Graduates Voluntary In 2...
Court Postpones Consideration Of Preventive Measure To Poroshenko Until July 1
State Budget Lost UAH 7 Billion In Revenue In January-May 2020 Due To Poor Quality Of Currency Exchange-Rate Forecast – Accounting Chamber
News
Regional Commissions Will Be Able To Strengthen Quarantine In Certain Settlements From June 22 - Health Minister Liashko 18:44
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 9 Regions – Health Ministry 18:41
State Budget Lost UAH 7 Billion In Revenue In January-May 2020 Due To Poor Quality Of Currency Exchange-Rate Forecast – Accounting Chamber 18:34
Rada Makes EIT For School Graduates Voluntary In 2020 18:32
Court Postpones Consideration Of Preventive Measure To Poroshenko Until July 1 18:29
more news
Boryspil International Airport Servicing Flights In Routine Mode, To Send 11 International Flights On June 17 13:20
Cabinet Extends Adaptive Quarantine Until July 31 17:44
5 Countries Ready To Receive Ukrainian Tourists - Tourism Development Center 17:48
Ukraine Starts Negotiations On Procurement Of Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine After Completion Of Its Clinical Tests 13:17
The new invention of Kharkiv scientists allows to deliver medical care to Ukraine Joint Forces Operation fighters more better and faster 13:35
more news
Yermak Speaks Ukrainian During Normandy Format Talks, Uses Interpreter During Speeches By Russian Presidential Administration’s Deputy Head Kozak 17:56
Ukrzaliznytsia Schedules 5 Regional Trains From June 19 To 21 And From June 26 To 29 13:23
NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner Status Grants Ukraine Greater Access To Exercises And Intelligence Sharing – Kuleba 17:53
Number Of New Covid-19 Growing 4th Day In Row, Up 9.4% To 829 On June 17, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down By 25.8% To 23 – Public Health Center 12:53
Rada Refuses To Approve Cabinet’s Activity Program 12:56
more news
Rada Makes EIT For School Graduates Voluntary In 2020
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok