13 June 2020, Saturday, 15:34 241
Politics 2020-06-13T19:37:04+03:00
Zlochevsky and Burisma Group deny any connection to $6 mn

Николай Полищук
Nikolay Zlochevskyi, Burisma

Burisma Group and its owner Mykola Zlochevsky deny involvement in illegal actions. The company ask the media not to manipulate inaccurate information

Mykola Zlochevsky, President of Burisma Group, responded to statements of Artem Sytnyk, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), and Nazar Kholodnytsky, Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), made at a joint press conference about alleged misconduct in the interests of Burisma Group and its management.

In particular, the company stated that neither Mykola Zlochevsky nor other employees of the company have any relation to the announced events.

Mykola Zlochevsky has never addressed anyone with requests to commit illegal actions and has in no way contributed to such actions as well as has nothing to do with the abovementioned assets or any expectations regarding birthday presents.

"The company regards any mention of Burisma Group and its owner as a provocation, so the company asks the media not to manipulate unverified information", - stated the company on its website.

First Lady Zelenska Falls Ill With Coronavirus
Zelenskyy Receives Negative Coronavirus Test Result
Ukraine Receives 1st IMF Tranche Of USD 2.1 Billion
