MP Vakarchuk Decides To Resign As MP Ahead Of Schedule

Даша Зубкова
singer, MP, resignation, Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, Holos, Okean Elzy

The Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, decided to resign as Member of Parliament ahead of schedule.

He said this to journalists at a briefing on Thursday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today I registered a statement on the resignation by me of the MP’s powers, it is registered and I hope it will receive its due consideration in the near future," he said.

At the same time, Vakarchuk noted that he remains in the party and announced a large educational project, which he intends to present later.

According to the MP, he has already partially completed his mission in the parliament.

“I would also like to turn to my personal haters and enemies. You can continue to unsuccessfully pour your informational dirt on me... But stop moving my party... Therefore, the plan is next - I step aside, you and your shit - with me, and the party is confidently moving forward," Vakarchuk concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2008, the Verkhovna Rada already prematurely terminated the powers of the musician Vakarchuk, the MP from the Our Ukraine - People’s Self-Defense Bloc faction.

