  Zelenskyy Proposes Rada Allow Nationwide Referendum On Changing Ukraine's Territory
09 June 2020, Tuesday, 18:29
Zelenskyy Proposes Rada Allow Nationwide Referendum On Changing Ukraine’s Territory

Даша Зубкова
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed that the parliament authorize a nationwide referendum on the issue of changing Ukraine’s territory.

He made the proposal in the bill No.3612, which was registered in the parliament on June 9, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2018, the Constitutional Court ruled that the law on nationwide referendums was unconstitutional.

Parliament Speaker Dmytro Razumkov has predicted that the parliament will consider a bill on nationwide referendums before its third session ends on July 17.

