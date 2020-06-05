subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Court ruling confirms illegality of Bakhmatyuk's arrest in absentia, – media
05 June 2020, Friday, 08:59 135
Politics 2020-06-05T15:30:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Court ruling confirms illegality of Bakhmatyuk's arrest in absentia, – media

Court ruling confirms illegality of Bakhmatyuk's arrest in absentia, – media

Тимофей Борзенко
Oleg Bakhmatyuk
Kyiv Court. Photo by Minyust
Kyiv Court. Photo by Minyust
A court ruling on the illegality of an announcement on the arrest of Konstantin Zhevago in absentia, who is not on the international wanted list, confirms the illegality of putting Oleg Bakhmatyuk on the wanted list under similar circumstances.
 
On May 25, 2020, Kyiv's Court of Appeals revoked a court ruling to arrest and remand in custody Konstantin Zhevago, which was delivered by Kyiv's Pechersky District Court in early December 2019, because the defendant was not on the international wanted list. 
"The appellate court's ruling has established that Zhevago was not and is not on the international wanted list, was not and is not hiding from the pretrial investigation and the court, and also that there are no legal grounds for remanding Zhevago in custody," Zhevago's press service said. 
 
"Under similar circumstances, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) ruled to detain in absentia businessman Oleg Bakhmatyuk, who is also not on the international wanted list. The appeals court's ruling in the Zhevago case also confirms the illegality of the HACC's decision dated May 28 this year against Oleg Bakhmatyuk, as stated by his lawyers referring to the norms of the current legislation," the media outlet wrote.


Moreover, the HACC's Appeals Chamber ruled on the cancellation of the arrest of former Health Minister Raisa Bohatyriova in absentia. The rationale of the ruling says that when delivering a suspicion notice to Bohatyriova, the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office grossly violated the Code of Criminal Procedure. 

"It must be mentioned that a similar violation was committed during the unlawful delivery of a suspicion notice to Bakhmatyuk, which was stressed by Bakhmatyuk's lawyers. Thus, the HACC delivered two directly opposite rulings in two identical cases within one week, which cannot but arouse suspicion that it is politically motivated," the media added. 
 
As was earlier reported, court rulings in cases against ex-officials of Viktor Yanukovych's presidency – Andriy Kliuyev and Oleksandr Klymenko – also banned their arrest in absentia over to the fact that they are not on the international wanted list. The only decision on arrest in absentia taken under similar circumstances concerns Oleg Bakhmatyuk. His lawyers said that such a ruling had been taken under pressure from Director of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Artem Sytnyk, who has a conflict of interest in this matter.
Больше новостей о: Oleg Bakhmatyuk

Kyiv Postpones Opening Of Restaurants And Pools - Klitschko
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Days Growth, Down 6% To 553 On June 4, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 25% To 15 – Health Ministry
News
Suspects In Sheremet Murder Refuse To Testify, Participate In Investigative Experiments And Polygraph - Avakov 13:45
44 Participants In Conflict In Brovary Of Kyiv Region Served With Suspicion, 31 - Arrested, 8 - Under House Arrest - Avakov 13:42
Kyiv Subway Will Restrict Entry To Some Stations To Prevent Crowding - Klitschko 13:39
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Days Growth, Down 6% To 553 On June 4, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 25% To 15 – Health Ministry 13:37
Kyiv Postpones Opening Of Restaurants And Pools - Klitschko 13:34
more news
Bakhmatyuk's UkrLandFarming boasts new equipment, updates on current sowing campaign 10:31
Kyiv And 8 Regions Do Not Meet Quarantine Relaxation Criteria, Zhytomyr And Luhansk Regions Added Onto Respective List – Health Ministry 13:13
Resumption Of Domestic Flights And Services To Visitors In Restaurants’ Premises Will Be Allowed From June 5 – Shmyhal 18:58
Court Allows SBI To Forcefully Bring Poroshenko For Interrogation On June 10 17:39
Zelenskyy To Instruct Foreign Ministry To Consider Liberalization Of Visa Regime For Foreigners, Cabinet - To Reduce VAT For Hotels For Tourism Development 17:32
more news
Court Allows SBI To Forcefully Bring Poroshenko For Interrogation On June 10 17:39
Cabinet Lifts Quarantine Restrictions On Citizens Over 60, Allows Church Services To Resume From June 5 19:06
Kyiv And 8 Regions Do Not Meet Quarantine Relaxation Criteria, Zhytomyr And Luhansk Regions Added Onto Respective List – Health Ministry 13:13
Office Of President Does Not Pay For Saakashvili’s Work In Executive Committee For Reforms, Cannot Explain Reasons For National Reform Council’s Existence And Source Of Funding 17:35
Incidence Rate Of Coronavirus In Ukraine 59.3 People Per 100,000 People, Mortality Rate 3% - Public Health Center 19:03
more news
44 Participants In Conflict In Brovary Of Kyiv Region Served With Suspicion, 31 - Arrested, 8 - Under House Arrest - Avakov
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok